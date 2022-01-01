Laguna Niguel dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
More about SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel
25473 Rancho Niguel Road, Laguna Niguel
|Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
|8 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
|$0.00
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!