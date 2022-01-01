Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Laguna Niguel dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Laguna Niguel restaurants
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Laguna Niguel

SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel

25473 Rancho Niguel Road, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.7 (973 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Southern Red Velvet Cake$0.00
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
More about SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel
Beach Pit BBQ image

 

Beach Pit BBQ - Leguna

30065 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Niquel

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Beach Pit BBQ - Leguna
Frapys image

 

Ninja Cafe - 24170 Alicia Pkwy., Mission Viejo, CA 92691

24170 Alicia Parkway, Mission Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ninja Cafe - 24170 Alicia Pkwy., Mission Viejo, CA 92691

