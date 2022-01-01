Chicken curry in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve chicken curry
More about Rangeen- Indi-Cali Kitchen
Rangeen- Indi-Cali Kitchen
28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677, Laguna Niguel
|Curry: Chicken Saag (G,N)
|$15.00
Grilled chicken in a delicious creamy green sauce. Comes with a side of rice.
|Curry: Chicken Tikka Masala (G,N)
|$15.00
Boneless chicken in a creamy tomato sauce with lovely, tangy spices. Comes with a side of rice.
More about ALO ASIAN KITCHEN - 28083 Moulton Pkwy
ALO ASIAN KITCHEN - 28083 Moulton Pkwy
28083 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Niguel
|Vietnamese Chicken Curry
|$13.95
Dark with Bones Chicken, Potatoes, Carrots, Coconut Cream, Lemongrass in Yellow Curry Flavored, Served With (Steamed Rice, Baguette, or Rice Noodle of your Choice)