Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Laguna Niguel

Go
Laguna Niguel restaurants
Toast

Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

zpizza Laguna Niguel - Laguna Niguel

32371 Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
More about zpizza Laguna Niguel - Laguna Niguel
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel

25473 Rancho Niguel Road, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.7 (973 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$84.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.50
Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips
More about SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel

Browse other tasty dishes in Laguna Niguel

Lobsters

Enchiladas

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Burritos

Taquitos

Meatball Subs

Fish Tacos

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Map

More near Laguna Niguel to explore

San Clemente

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (947 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (774 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1817 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (376 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston