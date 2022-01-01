Cookies in Laguna Niguel
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel
25473 Rancho Niguel Road, Laguna Niguel
|Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$84.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
|4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
|Mini Cookie & Bar Platter
|$90.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 5th. Perfect for any party with two dozen mini cookies and two dozen mini 7-layer bars for a total of 48 pieces.
China Moon - Laguna Niguel
30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel
|Almond Cookies (8)
|$3.95
Comes with 8 individually wrapped almond cookies. Eat them with milk or put it on your favorite ice cream!