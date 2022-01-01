Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Laguna Niguel

Go
Laguna Niguel restaurants
Toast

Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel

25473 Rancho Niguel Road, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.7 (973 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$84.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Mini Cookie & Bar Platter$90.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 5th. Perfect for any party with two dozen mini cookies and two dozen mini 7-layer bars for a total of 48 pieces.
More about SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel
Banner pic

 

China Moon - Laguna Niguel

30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Cookies (8)$3.95
Comes with 8 individually wrapped almond cookies. Eat them with milk or put it on your favorite ice cream!
More about China Moon - Laguna Niguel
Asian Kitchen image

 

Asian Kitchen

30271 Golden Lantern Suite D, Laguna Niguel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Almond Cookie$0.50
More about Asian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Laguna Niguel

Cashew Chicken

Chips And Salsa

Rice Noodles

Quesadillas

Rice Soup

Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tenders

Bean Burritos

Map

More near Laguna Niguel to explore

San Clemente

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1649 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston