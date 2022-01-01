Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Laguna Niguel

Laguna Niguel restaurants
Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve curry

Rangeen- Indi Cali Kitchen - 28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677, Laguna Niguel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meat Curry Meal - FAMILY TO GO$48.00
Chicken Tikka Masala, Lamb meatballs curry, Lentil Soup, Rice, Naan, Beet Raita
Lamb Meatball Curry (N, D)$15.00
Tender lamb meatballs simmered with garlic, ginger and spices and served on an onion tomato gravy base. Comes with a side of rice.
Sweet Potato Curry (V,G,D,N)$12.00
Curried tender sweet potatoes with creamy coconut, onion, ginger, garlic and chilis topped with herbs and sesame salt. Comes with a side of rice.
More about Rangeen- Indi Cali Kitchen - 28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
China Moon - Laguna Niguel

30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken$14.50
A mild yellow curry with snow peas, carrots, white onions and white meat chicken
More about China Moon - Laguna Niguel

