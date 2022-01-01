Curry in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve curry
More about Rangeen- Indi Cali Kitchen - 28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Meat Curry Meal - FAMILY TO GO
$48.00
Chicken Tikka Masala, Lamb meatballs curry, Lentil Soup, Rice, Naan, Beet Raita
Lamb Meatball Curry (N, D)
$15.00
Tender lamb meatballs simmered with garlic, ginger and spices and served on an onion tomato gravy base. Comes with a side of rice.
Sweet Potato Curry (V,G,D,N)
$12.00
Curried tender sweet potatoes with creamy coconut, onion, ginger, garlic and chilis topped with herbs and sesame salt. Comes with a side of rice.