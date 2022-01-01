Dumplings in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve dumplings
China Moon - Laguna Niguel
30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel
|Shanghai Dumplings (8)
|$10.75
Eight bite-sized dumplings filled with pork and juicy broth ***Contains peanuts***
Asian Kitchen
30271 Golden Lantern Suite D, Laguna Niguel
|Traditional Dumplings
|$8.95
Chicken dumplings steamed or pan fried, served with a side of our house garlic-infused soy sauce. (6 Dumplings)
|Chive Shrimp and Pork Dumplings
|$5.95
An Asian Kitchen exclusive! Juicy, meaty dumpling medallions steamed and lightly pan fried, served with our house dumpling sauce. (2 Dumplings)
|Veggie Dumplings
|$7.95
Pan-fried veggie dumplings served with a side of our house garlic-infused sauce. (6 Dumplings)