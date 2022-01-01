Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Laguna Niguel

Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve dumplings

China Moon - Laguna Niguel

30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shanghai Dumplings (8)$10.75
Eight bite-sized dumplings filled with pork and juicy broth ***Contains peanuts***
Asian Kitchen

30271 Golden Lantern Suite D, Laguna Niguel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Dumplings$8.95
Chicken dumplings steamed or pan fried, served with a side of our house garlic-infused soy sauce. (6 Dumplings)
Chive Shrimp and Pork Dumplings$5.95
An Asian Kitchen exclusive! Juicy, meaty dumpling medallions steamed and lightly pan fried, served with our house dumpling sauce. (2 Dumplings)
Veggie Dumplings$7.95
Pan-fried veggie dumplings served with a side of our house garlic-infused sauce. (6 Dumplings)
