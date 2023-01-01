Filet mignon in Laguna Niguel
More about ALO ASIAN KITCHEN - 28083 Moulton Pkwy
ALO ASIAN KITCHEN - 28083 Moulton Pkwy
28083 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Niguel
|Lemongrass Filet Mignon Vermicelli
|$14.95
3 Seafood Egg Roll, Served in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Chop Lettuce, Cucumber, Mint Leave, Bean Sprout, Marinated Fish Sauce.
|Filet Mignon Pho
|$13.95
Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan)
Premium 4 oz of Filet Mignon (Chop and Marinated)
Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro
Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno
Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha
|Filet Mignon Steak Salad
|$14.95
Lettuce - Cucumber - Tomato and House Salad Dressing
Protein: Top with 7oz Premium Filet Mignon tendon stir fry with White Onion and house sauce