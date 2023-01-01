Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Laguna Niguel

Laguna Niguel restaurants
Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

ALO ASIAN KITCHEN - 28083 Moulton Pkwy

28083 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Niguel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemongrass Filet Mignon Vermicelli$14.95
3 Seafood Egg Roll, Served in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Chop Lettuce, Cucumber, Mint Leave, Bean Sprout, Marinated Fish Sauce.
Filet Mignon Pho$13.95
Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan)
Premium 4 oz of Filet Mignon (Chop and Marinated)
Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro
Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno
Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha
Filet Mignon Steak Salad$14.95
Lettuce - Cucumber - Tomato and House Salad Dressing
Protein: Top with 7oz Premium Filet Mignon tendon stir fry with White Onion and house sauce
More about ALO ASIAN KITCHEN - 28083 Moulton Pkwy
Banner pic

 

China Moon - in Laguna Niguel, CA

30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon Chow Fun$22.95
Wide and flat Cantonese noodles, stir-fried with bok choy, bean sprouts and green onion with your choice of protein
More about China Moon - in Laguna Niguel, CA

