Fish tacos in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Spikes Fish House - Laguna Niguel
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Spikes Fish House - Laguna Niguel
27020 Alicia Pkwy, Laguna Niguel
|Cajun Panko White Fish Taco
|$4.50
Includes Cabbage, Pico de Gallo & Spike's Sauce
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Niguel
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Niguel
30242 Crown Valley Pkwy, Laguna Niguel
|Blackened Fish Taco
|$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
|Charbroiled Fish Taco
|$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).