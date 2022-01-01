Fish tacos in Laguna Niguel

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spikes Fish House image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Spikes Fish House - Laguna Niguel

27020 Alicia Pkwy, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.1 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Panko White Fish Taco$4.50
Includes Cabbage, Pico de Gallo & Spike's Sauce
More about Spikes Fish House - Laguna Niguel
Baja Fish Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Niguel

30242 Crown Valley Pkwy, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (1423 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Fish Taco$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
Charbroiled Fish Taco$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Niguel

