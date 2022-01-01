Fried rice in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve fried rice
China Moon - Laguna Niguel
30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel
|Fried Rice (GF)
|$9.50
Jasmine rice wok seared with eggs, lettuce and scallions
Asian Kitchen
30271 Golden Lantern Suite D, Laguna Niguel
|Traditional Fried Rice
|$13.95
Sautéed with jasmine rice, eggs, peas, and carrots in our brown sauce.
|Yang Chow Fried Rice
|$14.25
BBQ pork, shrimp, Chinese ham, peas, carrots, and green onions.
|Thai Fried Rice
|$14.25
Shrimp, chicken, eggs, onions, garlic, and pineapples tossed with jasmine rice in our Thai spicy sauce. (Spicy)