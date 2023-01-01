Pies in Laguna Niguel

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve pies

El Cortez Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

El Cortez Mexican Restaurant

28971 Golden Lantern A101, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (2086 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mocha Mud Pie$5.95
More about El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel

25473 Rancho Niguel Road, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.7 (973 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Whoopie Pies 4-pack$27.80
4 delicious whoopie pies. Each one consists of two thick, chewy chocolate cookies sandwiched with vanilla buttercream. Only on the menu through January 29th!
Pecan Pie$37.95
Classic Southern pecan pie baked with brown sugar & whole pecans in our flaky crust. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 22nd!
Key Lime Pie$29.95
Creamy custard key lime filling, topped with fresh whipped cream
More about SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel

