Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Laguna Niguel

Go
Laguna Niguel restaurants
Toast

Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

West Coast Hibachi

24922 Hidden Hills Road, Laguna Niguel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallops Entree$23.00
Hibachi grilled with garlic butter and lemon. Served with hibachi rice, zucchini and onions.
More about West Coast Hibachi
Banner pic

 

China Moon - Laguna Niguel

30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ma La Scallops$21.00
Sautéed in a spicy brown sauce with snow peas, zucchini, mushroom, red bell peppers and red chili
Scallops with Shrimp (GF)$18.50
Wok-seared in a white sauce with snow peas, jicama and carrots
Aromatic Scallops (GF)$21.00
Lightly breaded scallops tossed in a tangy aromatic sauce
More about China Moon - Laguna Niguel

Browse other tasty dishes in Laguna Niguel

Cake

Enchiladas

Calamari

Bean Burritos

Noodle Soup

Lobsters

French Fries

Wonton Soup

Map

More near Laguna Niguel to explore

San Clemente

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (891 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (709 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1686 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (350 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (572 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston