Tacos in Laguna Niguel

Laguna Niguel restaurants
Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve tacos

El Cortez Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

El Cortez Mexican Restaurant

28971 Golden Lantern A101, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (2086 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Taco$4.25
Soft Taco$4.50
More about El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
Spikes Fish House image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Spikes Fish House - Laguna Niguel

27020 Alicia Pkwy, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.1 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Poke Taco$6.00
Includes Cabbage, Guacamole, Green Onions & Sriracha Mayo Sauce
Beer Battered Cod Taco$5.00
Includes Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Sriracha Mayo Sauce
Blackened Salmon Taco$5.50
Includes Cabbage, Pico de Gallo & Spike's Sauce
More about Spikes Fish House - Laguna Niguel
Banner pic

 

China Moon - Laguna Niguel

30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chinese Tacos (4)$11.50
Wok-seared chicken with minced jicama, carrots and edamame served with four lettuce cups and crispy noodles
Chinese Tacos-(L)$11.50
Wok-seared chicken with minced jicama, carrots and edamame served with lettuce cups and crispy noodles
More about China Moon - Laguna Niguel
Baja Fish Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Niguel

30242 Crown Valley Pkwy, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (1423 reviews)
Takeout
Charbroiled Chicken Taco$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Shrimp Taco$8.00
Sautéed shrimp cooked in garlic butter & white wine, served with cabbage relish, baja sauce and cotija cheese on a flour tortilla.
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Niguel

