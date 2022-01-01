Tacos in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve tacos
More about El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
SEAFOOD
El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
28971 Golden Lantern A101, Laguna Niguel
|Crispy Taco
|$4.25
|Soft Taco
|$4.50
More about Spikes Fish House - Laguna Niguel
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Spikes Fish House - Laguna Niguel
27020 Alicia Pkwy, Laguna Niguel
|Poke Taco
|$6.00
Includes Cabbage, Guacamole, Green Onions & Sriracha Mayo Sauce
|Beer Battered Cod Taco
|$5.00
Includes Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Sriracha Mayo Sauce
|Blackened Salmon Taco
|$5.50
Includes Cabbage, Pico de Gallo & Spike's Sauce
More about China Moon - Laguna Niguel
China Moon - Laguna Niguel
30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel
|Chinese Tacos (4)
|$11.50
Wok-seared chicken with minced jicama, carrots and edamame served with four lettuce cups and crispy noodles
|Chinese Tacos-(L)
|$11.50
Wok-seared chicken with minced jicama, carrots and edamame served with lettuce cups and crispy noodles
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Niguel
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Niguel
30242 Crown Valley Pkwy, Laguna Niguel
|Charbroiled Chicken Taco
|$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
Sautéed shrimp cooked in garlic butter & white wine, served with cabbage relish, baja sauce and cotija cheese on a flour tortilla.