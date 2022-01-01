Wontons in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve wontons
More about China Moon - Laguna Niguel
China Moon - Laguna Niguel
30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel
|Wonton Soup
|$9.50
Pork filled wontons served in a chicken broth with white meat chicken, shrimp, BBQ pork with bok choy, carrots and mushrooms
|Crabmeat Wontons
|$9.25
Wonton wrappers stuffed with cream cheese, crab meat and scallions
More about Asian Kitchen
Asian Kitchen
30271 Golden Lantern Suite D, Laguna Niguel
|Wonton Soup
|$0.00
Chicken wontons, sliced chicken breast, mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby corn, bak choi, napa cabbage, and egg in our brown chicken broth.
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$8.95
Cream cheese, garlic, green onions, artificial crab meat, and water chestnuts mixed and wrapped in wontons, fried until golden brown and crispy, served with sweet & sour and hot mustard sauces. (6 Pieces)
|Bag of Crispy Wonton Chips
|$1.50