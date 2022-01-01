Wontons in Laguna Niguel

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

China Moon - Laguna Niguel

30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$9.50
Pork filled wontons served in a chicken broth with white meat chicken, shrimp, BBQ pork with bok choy, carrots and mushrooms
Crabmeat Wontons$9.25
Wonton wrappers stuffed with cream cheese, crab meat and scallions
More about China Moon - Laguna Niguel
Asian Kitchen image

 

Asian Kitchen

30271 Golden Lantern Suite D, Laguna Niguel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Soup$0.00
Chicken wontons, sliced chicken breast, mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby corn, bak choi, napa cabbage, and egg in our brown chicken broth.
Cream Cheese Wontons$8.95
Cream cheese, garlic, green onions, artificial crab meat, and water chestnuts mixed and wrapped in wontons, fried until golden brown and crispy, served with sweet & sour and hot mustard sauces. (6 Pieces)
Bag of Crispy Wonton Chips$1.50
More about Asian Kitchen

