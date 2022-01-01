Sandwiches
LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
2539 Little Rock Road
Charlotte, NC 28214
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
2539 Little Rock Road, Charlotte NC 28214
Nearby restaurants
HOT PLATE SOUL EATERY
Eat Laugh Dream Believe
Best of Both Souls Vegan Soul Food
Vegan Comfort Soul Food. Limited Seating, first come first serve. Carryout.
Mario's Pizza & Italian Restaurant -
Mario’s offers fine Italian Cuisine & NY Style Pizza made to order from the freshest ingredients which includes our dough,
marinara and pizza sauce that are made fresh everyday. Enjoy our daily lunch and dinner specials as well as our delicious homemade
soups and desserts. Our friendly staff will serve you with ample portions at a great value in a casual, family friendly atmosphere.
Trailer Daze LLC
Charlotte's home for tailgating.