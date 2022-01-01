Go
Lahaina Grill

Lahaina Grill features cuisine using techniques and flavors from around the world with the freshest ingredients from Maui’s local farms, dairies and surrounding waters. Voted BEST MAUI RESTAURANT for 26 years in a row. (1994-2019)

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

127 Lahainaluna Road • $$$$

Avg 4.7 (13966 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating

Location

127 Lahainaluna Road

Lahaina HI

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

