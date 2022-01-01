Lahaina restaurants you'll love
Leilani's on The Beach
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef cooked medium, cheddar cheese, choice of fries, fruit or rice
|Hula Pie
|$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
|Coconut Shrimp
|$19.00
A local favorite, with jicama cucumber namasu, curried coconut dip
Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
700 Office Road, Kapalua
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Spiedini with Couscous
|$36.00
Three grilled chicken skewers topped with our house-made basil pesto. Served with savory couscous with toasted pistachios, yogurt dipping sauce.
|Pantry Pasta
|$29.00
Spaghetti, house-made marinara sauce, Italian meatballs. Finished with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with crostini.
|Classic Tiramisu
|$13.00
Lightly sweetened ladyfinger pastry combined with rich mascarpone cheese, Italian espresso and Marsala wine, dusted with cocoa powder and local honey.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lahaina Fish Co.
831 Front St, Lahaina
|Popular items
|Wedge Salad
|$12.50
BLEU CHEESE DRESSING:
sour cream
buttermilk
mayonnaise
red wine vinegar
sugar
garlic
Worcestershire
dry mustard
garlic powder
salt
pepper
blue cheese
|Sautéed Sea Scallops
|$36.50
|Fire Roasted Asparagus
|$9.50
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Kaanapali
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Upcountry Maui grown romaine, focaccia croutons & parmesan. Option to add grilled chicken or fresh fish
|Fish & Chips
|$25.00
Beer battered, seasoned fries, macadamia nut coleslaw, lilikoi dipping sauce
|Kid's Fried Chicken
|$12.50
Crispy all natural chicken strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce
RAMEN
Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn
658 Wharf Street, Lahaina
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
Lopes Farm Maui Beef, American Cheese, Kula onion, pickles, lettuce, secret sauce
|Breakfast Ramen
|$18.00
bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, poached organic egg, shiitake mushrooms, cabbage, dashi broth, miso maple coffee butter
|Coconut Chia Pudding
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Kimo's Maui
845 Front Street, Lahaina
|Popular items
|The Original Hula Pie
|$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, whipped cream
|Keiki Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce
|Kimo's Klassic Cheeseburger
|$18.50
CAB beef hand ground daily here at Kimo's, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, shredded iceberg, maui island dressing
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Betty's Beach Cafe
505 Front St, Lahaina
|Popular items
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$16.00
charbroiled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, lightly tossed with balsamic dressing and a drizzle of ranch all
wrapped up in a flour tortilla
|BBQ Kalua Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
kalua pork in a BBQ plum sauce & grilled onions on a fresh Maui made sesame bun, served with french fries
|Betty's Sunset Burger
|$15.00
with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onion, dill pickle, mixed cheese & Betty’s secret sauce
Honolulu Coffee
200 Nohea Kai Drive, LAHAINA
|Popular items
|LATTE ICED
|$6.50
Two shots of espresso and cold milk
|COLD BREW
Lokahi blend cold brewed for 20 hours
|BOTTLED WATER
|$2.50
Waiakea hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.
Miss Arepa
Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai
|Popular items
|Tajadas (Sweet Plantain)
|$6.00
Deep fried sweet plantain slices. Option to add queso fresco or plant based cheese on top.
|Arepa Reina Pepiada
|$11.00
Arepa stuffed with juicy shredded chicken mixed with smashed avocado and a touch of cilantro, salt and pepper. Served with our house made Guasacaca salsa.
|Yuca Fries
|$6.00
Crispy and crunchy on the outside and creamy on the inside, served with delicious house made venezuelan Guasacaca salsa.
Duke's Maui
130 kai malina parkway, lahaina
|Popular items
|Rib & Chicken Plate
|$29.00
Compart Family Farms bbq pork ribs, all natural grilled huli huli chicken, macaroni salad, steamed rice, pickled cucumbers
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese, choice of fries, fruit or rice
|Poke Tacos
|$15.50
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli
Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha
157 Kupuohi St Suite J1, Lahaina
|Popular items
|FISH TACOS
|$21.00
(3) Fresh Organic Tortillas, Fresh Local Fish, Maui Slaw, Cilantro, Lime, Mango Salsa.
|GRILLED CHEESE + FRIES
|$9.00
Cheddar Cheese Panini Served with Homemade French Fries and Ketchup.
|TRUFFLE FRIES
|$8.00
Truffle Fries, Parmesan Cheese, Parsley, Garlic Aioli Sauce
Cruzin’ Cafe
3481 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina
|Popular items
|Avocado Sandwich
|$8.75
An everything-bagel with smashed avocado, sprouts, cream cheese, salt and pepper, topped with your choice of sliced tomatoes or hickory-smoked bacon. (Or both +$1)
|Da Paniolo
|$12.50
Paniolo translates to Cowboy in Hawaiian!! What better way to indulge than a Turkey, Bacon Ranch! Don't forget to make it a Combo for just $2.50 more!
|Classic Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.75
Scrambled egg patties (*eggs contain dairy) and cheddar cheese with choice of pork sausage patty or hickory-smoked bacon strips served on an English Muffin, Everything Bagel, or Hawaiian Sweet Bread. We do have Gluten-free options, although we are not a certified GF kitchen.
