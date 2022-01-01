Lahaina restaurants you'll love

Lahaina restaurants
Toast
  • Lahaina

Must-try Lahaina restaurants

Leilani's on The Beach image

 

Leilani's on The Beach

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef cooked medium, cheddar cheese, choice of fries, fruit or rice
Hula Pie$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
Coconut Shrimp$19.00
A local favorite, with jicama cucumber namasu, curried coconut dip
Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

 

Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

700 Office Road, Kapalua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Spiedini with Couscous$36.00
Three grilled chicken skewers topped with our house-made basil pesto. Served with savory couscous with toasted pistachios, yogurt dipping sauce.
Pantry Pasta$29.00
Spaghetti, house-made marinara sauce, Italian meatballs. Finished with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with crostini.
Classic Tiramisu$13.00
Lightly sweetened ladyfinger pastry combined with rich mascarpone cheese, Italian espresso and Marsala wine, dusted with cocoa powder and local honey.
Lahaina Fish Co. image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lahaina Fish Co.

831 Front St, Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (4900 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wedge Salad$12.50
BLEU CHEESE DRESSING:
sour cream
buttermilk
mayonnaise
red wine vinegar
sugar
garlic
Worcestershire
dry mustard
garlic powder
salt
pepper
blue cheese
Sautéed Sea Scallops$36.50
Fire Roasted Asparagus$9.50
Hula Grill Kaanapali image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Kaanapali

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (17619 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
Upcountry Maui grown romaine, focaccia croutons & parmesan. Option to add grilled chicken or fresh fish
Fish & Chips$25.00
Beer battered, seasoned fries, macadamia nut coleslaw, lilikoi dipping sauce
Kid's Fried Chicken$12.50
Crispy all natural chicken strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce
Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn image

RAMEN

Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn

658 Wharf Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smash Burger
Lopes Farm Maui Beef, American Cheese, Kula onion, pickles, lettuce, secret sauce
Breakfast Ramen$18.00
bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, poached organic egg, shiitake mushrooms, cabbage, dashi broth, miso maple coffee butter
Coconut Chia Pudding$10.00
Kimo's Maui image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kimo's Maui

845 Front Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (8188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Original Hula Pie$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, whipped cream
Keiki Mac & Cheese$9.00
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce
Kimo's Klassic Cheeseburger$18.50
CAB beef hand ground daily here at Kimo's, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, shredded iceberg, maui island dressing
Betty's Beach Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Betty's Beach Cafe

505 Front St, Lahaina

Avg 3.8 (1432 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Club Wrap$16.00
charbroiled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, lightly tossed with balsamic dressing and a drizzle of ranch all
wrapped up in a flour tortilla
BBQ Kalua Pork Sandwich$15.00
kalua pork in a BBQ plum sauce & grilled onions on a fresh Maui made sesame bun, served with french fries
Betty's Sunset Burger$15.00
with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onion, dill pickle, mixed cheese & Betty’s secret sauce
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

200 Nohea Kai Drive, LAHAINA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LATTE ICED$6.50
Two shots of espresso and cold milk
COLD BREW
Lokahi blend cold brewed for 20 hours
BOTTLED WATER$2.50
Waiakea hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.
Miss Arepa image

 

Miss Arepa

Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tajadas (Sweet Plantain)$6.00
Deep fried sweet plantain slices. Option to add queso fresco or plant based cheese on top.
Arepa Reina Pepiada$11.00
Arepa stuffed with juicy shredded chicken mixed with smashed avocado and a touch of cilantro, salt and pepper. Served with our house made Guasacaca salsa.
Yuca Fries$6.00
Crispy and crunchy on the outside and creamy on the inside, served with delicious house made venezuelan Guasacaca salsa.
Duke's Maui image

 

Duke's Maui

130 kai malina parkway, lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rib & Chicken Plate$29.00
Compart Family Farms bbq pork ribs, all natural grilled huli huli chicken, macaroni salad, steamed rice, pickled cucumbers
Kids Cheeseburger$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese, choice of fries, fruit or rice
Poke Tacos$15.50
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli
Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha image

 

Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha

157 Kupuohi St Suite J1, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FISH TACOS$21.00
(3) Fresh Organic Tortillas, Fresh Local Fish, Maui Slaw, Cilantro, Lime, Mango Salsa.
GRILLED CHEESE + FRIES$9.00
Cheddar Cheese Panini Served with Homemade French Fries and Ketchup.
TRUFFLE FRIES$8.00
Truffle Fries, Parmesan Cheese, Parsley, Garlic Aioli Sauce
IVSI image

 

IVSI

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

No reviews yet
Takeout
IVC image

 

IVC

2435 Kaanapali Parkway L5, Lahaina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lahaina Sports Bar image

 

Lahaina Sports Bar

843 WAINEE ST, LAHAINA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cruzin’ Cafe image

 

Cruzin’ Cafe

3481 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Sandwich$8.75
An everything-bagel with smashed avocado, sprouts, cream cheese, salt and pepper, topped with your choice of sliced tomatoes or hickory-smoked bacon. (Or both +$1)
Da Paniolo$12.50
Paniolo translates to Cowboy in Hawaiian!! What better way to indulge than a Turkey, Bacon Ranch! Don't forget to make it a Combo for just $2.50 more!
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$8.75
Scrambled egg patties (*eggs contain dairy) and cheddar cheese with choice of pork sausage patty or hickory-smoked bacon strips served on an English Muffin, Everything Bagel, or Hawaiian Sweet Bread. We do have Gluten-free options, although we are not a certified GF kitchen.
Fleetwood's on Front St. image

 

Fleetwood's on Front St.

744 Front St, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spanky's Riptide image

 

Spanky's Riptide

505 Front St, Suite 129/130, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Maui Tacos - Napili Plaza

5095 Napilihau Street, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Macadangdang Bar & Grill

2580 Kekaa Drive c-1, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
