Lahaina breakfast spots you'll love

Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn image

RAMEN

Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn

658 Wharf Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smash Burger
Lopes Farm Maui Beef, American Cheese, Kula onion, pickles, lettuce, secret sauce
Breakfast Ramen$18.00
bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, poached organic egg, shiitake mushrooms, cabbage, dashi broth, miso maple coffee butter
Coconut Chia Pudding$10.00
More about Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn
Betty's Beach Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Betty's Beach Cafe

505 Front St, Lahaina

Avg 3.8 (1432 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Betty's Sunset Burger$15.00
with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onion, dill pickle, mixed cheese & Betty’s secret sauce
BBQ Kalua Pork Sandwich$15.00
kalua pork in a BBQ plum sauce & grilled onions on a fresh Maui made sesame bun, served with french fries
Chicken Club Wrap$16.00
charbroiled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, lightly tossed with balsamic dressing and a drizzle of ranch all
wrapped up in a flour tortilla
More about Betty's Beach Cafe
Duke's Maui image

 

Duke's Maui

130 kai malina parkway, lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kids Fried Chicken$12.50
Crispy all natural chicken strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
Waipoli Farms Caesar Salad$11.00
Maui grown romaine, shaved parmesan, lemon-anchovy dressing, cherry tomatoes, house made garlic focaccia croutons. Make it an entrée with grilled fresh fish or chicken option.
Kids Mac & Cheese$9.00
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
More about Duke's Maui

