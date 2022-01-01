Lahaina breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Lahaina
More about Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn
RAMEN
Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn
658 Wharf Street, Lahaina
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
Lopes Farm Maui Beef, American Cheese, Kula onion, pickles, lettuce, secret sauce
|Breakfast Ramen
|$18.00
bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, poached organic egg, shiitake mushrooms, cabbage, dashi broth, miso maple coffee butter
|Coconut Chia Pudding
|$10.00
More about Betty's Beach Cafe
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Betty's Beach Cafe
505 Front St, Lahaina
|Popular items
|Betty's Sunset Burger
|$15.00
with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onion, dill pickle, mixed cheese & Betty’s secret sauce
|BBQ Kalua Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
kalua pork in a BBQ plum sauce & grilled onions on a fresh Maui made sesame bun, served with french fries
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$16.00
charbroiled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, lightly tossed with balsamic dressing and a drizzle of ranch all
wrapped up in a flour tortilla
More about Duke's Maui
Duke's Maui
130 kai malina parkway, lahaina
|Popular items
|Kids Fried Chicken
|$12.50
Crispy all natural chicken strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
|Waipoli Farms Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Maui grown romaine, shaved parmesan, lemon-anchovy dressing, cherry tomatoes, house made garlic focaccia croutons. Make it an entrée with grilled fresh fish or chicken option.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice