Avocado toast in Lahaina

Go
Lahaina restaurants
Toast

Lahaina restaurants that serve avocado toast

Duke's Maui image

 

Duke's Maui

130 kai malina parkway, lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$14.50
9 grain wheat bread, balsamic tomatoes, arugula, watermelon radish, poached egg
More about Duke's Maui
Item pic

 

Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha - 157 Kupuohi St Suite J1

157 Kupuohi St Suite J1, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST$12.00
Fresh House-made Avocado Spread On Artisan Sourdough Topped with Vine-ripened Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiana, and White Truffle Drizzle.
More about Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha - 157 Kupuohi St Suite J1

