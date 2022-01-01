Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lahaina

Lahaina restaurants
Lahaina restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

700 Office Road, Kapalua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake$13.75
White, milk, and dark chocolate mousse layered with dark chocolate cake. Finished with shaved chocolate and fresh strawberries.
More about The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
Hula Grill Kaanapali image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Kaanapali

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (17619 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Upside-down Cake$12.00
House baked, caramel run sauce
More about Hula Grill Kaanapali
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

200 Nohea Kai Drive, LAHAINA

No reviews yet
Takeout
OAT CAKE$3.75
More about Honolulu Coffee

