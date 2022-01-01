Cappuccino in Lahaina
Lahaina restaurants that serve cappuccino
Cruzin’ Cafe
3481 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina
|Frozen Cappuccino
|$5.00
Cool down with a blended classic cappuccino or add your choice of flavors!
|Cappuccino
Equal Parts of Espresso, Steamed Milk and Foam
Honolulu Coffee
200 Nohea Kai Drive, LAHAINA
|CAPPUCCINO (6OZ)
|$4.75
A 6oz drink including one shot of espresso and steamed milk with foam. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.
|CAPPUCCINO
Two shots of espresso and steamed milk with foam