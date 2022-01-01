Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Lahaina

Go
Lahaina restaurants
Toast

Lahaina restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Leilani's on The Beach

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef cooked medium, cheddar cheese, choice of fries, fruit or rice
Beachside Cheeseburger$18.00
1/2 lb. proprietary blend of angus beef, cheddar cheese, local tomato, shredded lettuce, maui onion, burger sauce, brioche bun, fries
More about Leilani's on The Beach
Cheeseburger image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Kaanapali

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (17619 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$18.50
1/2 lb. angus chuck & brisket blend, cheddar cheese, kiawe grilled maui onions, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, fries
Kid's Cheeseburger$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese
More about Hula Grill Kaanapali
Kimo's Klassic Cheeseburger image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kimo's Maui

845 Front Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (8188 reviews)
Takeout
Kimo's Klassic Cheeseburger$18.50
CAB beef hand ground daily here at Kimo's, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, shredded iceberg, maui island dressing
Keiki Cheeseburger$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese
More about Kimo's Maui
Duke's Cheeseburger image

 

Duke's Maui

130 kai malina parkway, lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Duke's Cheeseburger$18.50
1/2 lb. angus, chuck, brisket and hanger blend, aged cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, maui island dressing, brioche bun, fries
Duke's Cheeseburger$18.50
1/2 lb. angus, chuck & brisket blend, aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomato, maui island dressing, brioche bun, fries
Kids Cheeseburger$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese, choice of fries, fruit or rice
More about Duke's Maui

Browse other tasty dishes in Lahaina

Fish And Chips

Lobsters

Chicken Teriyaki

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Prime Ribs

Map

More near Lahaina to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet

Kamuela

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (460 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston