Cheeseburgers in Lahaina
Lahaina restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Leilani's on The Beach
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef cooked medium, cheddar cheese, choice of fries, fruit or rice
|Beachside Cheeseburger
|$18.00
1/2 lb. proprietary blend of angus beef, cheddar cheese, local tomato, shredded lettuce, maui onion, burger sauce, brioche bun, fries
Hula Grill Kaanapali
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Cheeseburger
|$18.50
1/2 lb. angus chuck & brisket blend, cheddar cheese, kiawe grilled maui onions, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, fries
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese
Kimo's Maui
845 Front Street, Lahaina
|Kimo's Klassic Cheeseburger
|$18.50
CAB beef hand ground daily here at Kimo's, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, shredded iceberg, maui island dressing
|Keiki Cheeseburger
|$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese
Duke's Maui
130 kai malina parkway, lahaina
|Duke's Cheeseburger
|$18.50
1/2 lb. angus, chuck, brisket and hanger blend, aged cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, maui island dressing, brioche bun, fries
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$11.50
