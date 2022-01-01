Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Lahaina

Lahaina restaurants
Lahaina restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Leilani's on The Beach image

 

Leilani's on The Beach

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Teriyaki Chicken$12.50
Grilled all natural wayne farms chicken breast, teriyaki glaze, choice of fries, rice or fruit.
More about Leilani's on The Beach
Kimo's Maui image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kimo's Maui

845 Front Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (8188 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich$17.00
All natural teriyaki marinated chicken breast, grilled pineapple, swiss cheese, red onion, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, brioche bun, fries
More about Kimo's Maui
Duke's Maui image

 

Duke's Maui

130 kai malina parkway, lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Teriyaki Chicken$12.50
Grilled all natural chicken breast, teriyaki glaze
More about Duke's Maui

