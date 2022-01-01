Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Lahaina

Go
Lahaina restaurants
Toast

Lahaina restaurants that serve filet mignon

Leilani's on The Beach image

 

Leilani's on The Beach

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Filet Mignon (gluten free)$47.00
Seasoned & grilled, charred green onion gremolata, bacon mashed potatoes, locally grown vegetables
More about Leilani's on The Beach
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kimo's Maui

845 Front Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (8188 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon$47.00
USDA center cut filet, chimichurri, mashed potatoes, locally sourced vegetables
More about Kimo's Maui
Item pic

 

Duke's Maui

130 kai malina parkway, lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Filet Mignon$49.00
Dijon mustard & herb rubbed, maui onion jam, watercress sauce, creamed corn, mashed yukon gold potaotes
More about Duke's Maui

Browse other tasty dishes in Lahaina

Fish And Chips

Tacos

Prawns

Chicken Teriyaki

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Lahaina to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet

Kamuela

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (460 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston