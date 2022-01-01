Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Lahaina

Lahaina restaurants
Toast

Lahaina restaurants that serve fish and chips

Banner pic

 

Maui Brewing Company

4405 Honoapiilani Hwy #217, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$24.00
Bikini Blonde beer batter, frie, coleslaw, lemon, jalapeno tartar sauce
More about Maui Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Leilani's on The Beach

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Fish & Chips$15.00
Fresh locally caught fish, battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
Fresh Fish & Chips$23.00
Duke's Blonde Ale battered, meyer lemon tartar sauce
More about Leilani's on The Beach
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Kaanapali

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (17619 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Fish & Chips$15.00
Battered fresh fish, fried crisp, tartar sauce
Fish & Chips$25.00
Beer battered, seasoned fries, macadamia nut coleslaw, lilikoi dipping sauce
More about Hula Grill Kaanapali
Fish & Chips image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kimo's Maui

845 Front Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (8188 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$23.00
Fresh fish, Maui Brewing Co bikini blonde lager battered, house made tartar sauce, crunchy apple cider slaw, fries
Keiki Fresh Fish & Chips$15.00
Battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce
More about Kimo's Maui
Betty's Beach Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Betty's Beach Cafe

505 Front St, Lahaina

Avg 3.8 (1432 reviews)
Takeout
Betty's Fish & Chips$22.00
lightly seasoned and breaded mahi mahi, golden fried and served with french fries
More about Betty's Beach Cafe
Item pic

 

Duke's Maui

130 kai malina parkway, lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$25.00
Kona brewing co. fire rock pale ale battered, citrus herbed tartar sauce, fries
Kids Fish & Chips$15.00
Fresh fish, battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
More about Duke's Maui

