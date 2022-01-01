Fish and chips in Lahaina
Lahaina restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Maui Brewing Company
Maui Brewing Company
4405 Honoapiilani Hwy #217, Lahaina
|Fish & Chips
|$24.00
Bikini Blonde beer batter, frie, coleslaw, lemon, jalapeno tartar sauce
More about Leilani's on The Beach
Leilani's on The Beach
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$15.00
Fresh locally caught fish, battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
|Fresh Fish & Chips
|$23.00
Duke's Blonde Ale battered, meyer lemon tartar sauce
More about Hula Grill Kaanapali
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Kaanapali
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Kid's Fish & Chips
|$15.00
Battered fresh fish, fried crisp, tartar sauce
|Fish & Chips
|$25.00
Beer battered, seasoned fries, macadamia nut coleslaw, lilikoi dipping sauce
More about Kimo's Maui
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Kimo's Maui
845 Front Street, Lahaina
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
Fresh fish, Maui Brewing Co bikini blonde lager battered, house made tartar sauce, crunchy apple cider slaw, fries
|Keiki Fresh Fish & Chips
|$15.00
Battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce
More about Betty's Beach Cafe
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Betty's Beach Cafe
505 Front St, Lahaina
|Betty's Fish & Chips
|$22.00
lightly seasoned and breaded mahi mahi, golden fried and served with french fries