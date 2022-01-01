Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried rice in
Lahaina
/
Lahaina
/
Fried Rice
Lahaina restaurants that serve fried rice
DUCKINE
1312 Front Street, Lahaina
No reviews yet
Keiki Fried Rice
$9.00
ginger | garlic | shoyu | egg | scallions
Fried Rice
$12.00
garlic | ginger shoyu | 63 degree egg | scallions I duck fat
More about DUCKINE
Duke's Maui
130 kai malina parkway, lahaina
No reviews yet
Fried Rice
$4.00
More about Duke's Maui
