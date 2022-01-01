Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Lahaina

Lahaina restaurants
Lahaina restaurants that serve fried rice

Consumer pic

 

DUCKINE

1312 Front Street, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Keiki Fried Rice$9.00
ginger | garlic | shoyu | egg | scallions
Fried Rice$12.00
garlic | ginger shoyu | 63 degree egg | scallions I duck fat
More about DUCKINE
Duke's Maui image

 

Duke's Maui

130 kai malina parkway, lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Rice$4.00
More about Duke's Maui

