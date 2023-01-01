Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Lahaina

Lahaina restaurants
Lahaina restaurants that serve garden salad

Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

 

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

700 Office Road, Kapalua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$19.00
Local organic mixed greens, local herbs, marinated artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes. Tossed with our house-made lemon thyme vinaigrette. Served with crostini.
More about The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
Main pic

 

Belly Maui - 2580 Kekaa Drive, Ste I1

2580 Kekaa Drive, Kaanapali

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GARDEN SALAD$16.00
arugula, radicchio, red onion, tomato, cucumber, peppers, focaccia croutons, red wine vinaigrette
(add protein for an additional charge: veggie patty (pb), chicken breast, shrimp, local catch or steak)
More about Belly Maui - 2580 Kekaa Drive, Ste I1

