Garden salad in Lahaina
Lahaina restaurants that serve garden salad
More about The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
700 Office Road, Kapalua
|Garden Salad
|$19.00
Local organic mixed greens, local herbs, marinated artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes. Tossed with our house-made lemon thyme vinaigrette. Served with crostini.
More about Belly Maui - 2580 Kekaa Drive, Ste I1
Belly Maui - 2580 Kekaa Drive, Ste I1
2580 Kekaa Drive, Kaanapali
|GARDEN SALAD
|$16.00
arugula, radicchio, red onion, tomato, cucumber, peppers, focaccia croutons, red wine vinaigrette
(add protein for an additional charge: veggie patty (pb), chicken breast, shrimp, local catch or steak)