Hot chocolate in Lahaina

Lahaina restaurants
Lahaina restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

200 Nohea Kai Drive, LAHAINA

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOT CHOCOLATE$3.75
Chocolate and steamed milk
More about Honolulu Coffee
IVC image

 

IVC

2435 Kaanapali Parkway L5, Lahaina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
More about IVC

