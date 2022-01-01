Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Lahaina

Lahaina restaurants
Toast

Lahaina restaurants that serve hummus

Leilani's on The Beach image

 

Leilani's on The Beach

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Macadamia Nut Hummus$16.00
Hawaii grown macadamia nuts, seasonal veggies, taro chips
More about Leilani's on The Beach
Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

 

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

700 Office Road, Kapalua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus of the Day$16.00
Finished with chopped organic heirloom tomatoes, EVOO, smoked paprika, toasted pine nuts. Served with crostini.
More about The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
Hula Grill Kaanapali image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Kaanapali

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (17619 reviews)
Takeout
Kabocha Pumpkin Hummus$16.50
Wood oven baked naan bread, chilled seasonal vegetables
More about Hula Grill Kaanapali
Item pic

 

Duke's Maui

130 kai malina parkway, lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Macadamia Nut Hummus$16.50
Hawaii grown macadamia nuts, blended with garbanzo beans & tahini, seasonal vegetables, lemon olive oil, herb flatbread.
Macadamia Nut Hummus$16.50
Hawaii grown mac nuts, seasonal vegetables, herb flatbread
More about Duke's Maui

