Hummus in Lahaina
Lahaina restaurants that serve hummus
Leilani's on The Beach
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Macadamia Nut Hummus
|$16.00
Hawaii grown macadamia nuts, seasonal veggies, taro chips
The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
700 Office Road, Kapalua
|Hummus of the Day
|$16.00
Finished with chopped organic heirloom tomatoes, EVOO, smoked paprika, toasted pine nuts. Served with crostini.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Kaanapali
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Kabocha Pumpkin Hummus
|$16.50
Wood oven baked naan bread, chilled seasonal vegetables