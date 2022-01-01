Kale salad in Lahaina
Lahaina restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Leilani's on The Beach
Leilani's on The Beach
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Waipoli Farms Romaine & Kumu Farms Kale Salad (gluten free)
|$12.00
Mix of locally grown romaine and kale, classic Caesar salad dressing, parmesan crisp, Lahaina farm raised hardboiled egg
More about Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha - 157 Kupuohi St Suite J1
Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha - 157 Kupuohi St Suite J1
157 Kupuohi St Suite J1, Lahaina
|BACON KALE CAESAR SALAD
|$18.00
Kale, Applewood Smoked Bacon Bits, Tomato, House-made Caesar Dressing, and Sourdough Croutons.