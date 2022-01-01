Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Lahaina

Go
Lahaina restaurants
Toast

Lahaina restaurants that serve kale salad

Leilani's on The Beach image

 

Leilani's on The Beach

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waipoli Farms Romaine & Kumu Farms Kale Salad (gluten free)$12.00
Mix of locally grown romaine and kale, classic Caesar salad dressing, parmesan crisp, Lahaina farm raised hardboiled egg
More about Leilani's on The Beach
Item pic

 

Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha - 157 Kupuohi St Suite J1

157 Kupuohi St Suite J1, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BACON KALE CAESAR SALAD$18.00
Kale, Applewood Smoked Bacon Bits, Tomato, House-made Caesar Dressing, and Sourdough Croutons.
More about Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha - 157 Kupuohi St Suite J1

Browse other tasty dishes in Lahaina

Chocolate Croissants

Tomato Soup

Caesar Salad

Hummus

Ceviche

Calamari

Fish Sandwiches

Acai Smoothies

Map

More near Lahaina to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet

Kamuela

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston