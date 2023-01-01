Mahi mahi in Lahaina
Lahaina restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Mala Ocean Tavern
1307 Front Street, Lahaina
|Pan Fried Mahi Mahi
|$46.00
Potatoes, tomatoes, green beans, shiitake mushroom , carrots, ginger, garlic and black bean sauce
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Betty's Beach Cafe
505 Front St, Lahaina
|Mahi Benedict
|$25.00
Maine lobster meat served on a toasted English muffin with 2 all natural, Maui fresh poached eggs and Betty’s homemade hollandaise sauce, served with home fries
*SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY
|Grilled Mahi Tacos
|$19.00
2 flour tortillas filled with grilled mahi mahi, lettuce, cilantro, tomatoes and green onions, served with pinto beans and
Betty’s homemade salsa