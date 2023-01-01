Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Lahaina

Lahaina restaurants
Lahaina restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Mala Ocean Tavern

1307 Front Street, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Fried Mahi Mahi$46.00
Potatoes, tomatoes, green beans, shiitake mushroom , carrots, ginger, garlic and black bean sauce
More about Mala Ocean Tavern
Betty's Beach Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Betty's Beach Cafe

505 Front St, Lahaina

Avg 3.8 (1432 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Benedict$25.00
Maine lobster meat served on a toasted English muffin with 2 all natural, Maui fresh poached eggs and Betty’s homemade hollandaise sauce, served with home fries
*SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY
Grilled Mahi Tacos$19.00
2 flour tortillas filled with grilled mahi mahi, lettuce, cilantro, tomatoes and green onions, served with pinto beans and
Betty’s homemade salsa
More about Betty's Beach Cafe

