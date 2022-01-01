Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Lahaina

Lahaina restaurants
Toast

Lahaina restaurants that serve muffins

Cruzin’ Cafe image

 

Cruzin’ Cafe

3481 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Muffin$2.50
Toasted English Muffin with Butter
More about Cruzin’ Cafe
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

200 Nohea Kai Drive, LAHAINA

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE MUFFIN$6.50
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN$6.50
More about Honolulu Coffee

