Pies in Lahaina
Lahaina restaurants that serve pies
More about Leilani's on The Beach
Leilani's on The Beach
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Whole Hula Pie (serves 8-16 people)
|$100.00
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions.
|Hula Pie
|$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
|Pono Pie (gluten, sugar & dairy free)
|$11.50
Hana breadfruit inspired (cheesecake like texture), maui honey, Kula strawberries, nut crust
More about Hula Grill Kaanapali
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Kaanapali
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Pono Pie
|$11.50
Locally made with "ulu", Hawaiian breadfruit, toasted coconut nut crust (gluten free, sugar & dairy free)
|Whole Hula Pie (serves 8-16 people)
|$100.00
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions.
|Pono Pie
|$11.50
Locally made with "ulu", Hawaiian breadfruit, toasted coconut nut crust (gluten free, sugar, & dairy free)
More about Kimo's Maui
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Kimo's Maui
845 Front Street, Lahaina
|The Original Hula Pie
|$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, whipped cream
More about Duke's Maui
Duke's Maui
130 kai malina parkway, lahaina
|Hula Pie
|$13.00
The Original! Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, whipped cream
|Whole Hula Pie (feeds 8 -16 people)
|$100.00
|Lilikoi Pono Pie (gluten free)
|$11.50
Hana breadfruit dessert (cheesecake like) with poha berry & tropical fruit compote. Gluten free, dairy free, sugar free yet plenty of flavor!