Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Lahaina

Go
Lahaina restaurants
Toast

Lahaina restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Leilani's on The Beach

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Hula Pie (serves 8-16 people)$100.00
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions.
Hula Pie$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
Pono Pie (gluten, sugar & dairy free)$11.50
Hana breadfruit inspired (cheesecake like texture), maui honey, Kula strawberries, nut crust
More about Leilani's on The Beach
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Kaanapali

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (17619 reviews)
Takeout
Pono Pie$11.50
Locally made with "ulu", Hawaiian breadfruit, toasted coconut nut crust (gluten free, sugar & dairy free)
Whole Hula Pie (serves 8-16 people)$100.00
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions.
Pono Pie$11.50
Locally made with "ulu", Hawaiian breadfruit, toasted coconut nut crust (gluten free, sugar, & dairy free)
More about Hula Grill Kaanapali
The Original Hula Pie image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kimo's Maui

845 Front Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (8188 reviews)
Takeout
The Original Hula Pie$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, whipped cream
More about Kimo's Maui
Hula Pie image

 

Duke's Maui

130 kai malina parkway, lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hula Pie$13.00
The Original! Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, whipped cream
Whole Hula Pie (feeds 8 -16 people)$100.00
Lilikoi Pono Pie (gluten free)$11.50
Hana breadfruit dessert (cheesecake like) with poha berry & tropical fruit compote. Gluten free, dairy free, sugar free yet plenty of flavor!
More about Duke's Maui

Browse other tasty dishes in Lahaina

Chicken Teriyaki

Filet Mignon

Calamari

Ceviche

Cappuccino

Muffins

Scallops

Egg Benedict

Map

More near Lahaina to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet

Kamuela

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (460 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston