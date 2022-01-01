Prawns in Lahaina

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

 

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

700 Office Road, Kapalua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Caesar Salad with Prawns$27.00
Four wild-caught jumbo prawns, locally-grown romaine lettuce, our signature pesto Caesar dressing, house-made croutons. Finished with freshly grated Parmegiano-Reggiano, and served with crostini.
Polenta Pomodoro with Prawns and Clams (GF)$43.00
Sautéed jumbo prawns and steamer clams, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, and roasted garlic. Served with polenta with chives. Finished with fresh herbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Jumbo Prawn Cocktail$21.00
Wild-caught jumbo prawns served on a bed of organic mixed greens with house-made cocktail sauce and fresh lemon.
Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn image

RAMEN

Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn

658 Wharf Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Salt and Pepper Prawns$20.00
