Prawns in Lahaina
Lahaina restaurants that serve prawns
More about The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
700 Office Road, Kapalua
|Pesto Caesar Salad with Prawns
|$27.00
Four wild-caught jumbo prawns, locally-grown romaine lettuce, our signature pesto Caesar dressing, house-made croutons. Finished with freshly grated Parmegiano-Reggiano, and served with crostini.
|Polenta Pomodoro with Prawns and Clams (GF)
|$43.00
Sautéed jumbo prawns and steamer clams, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, and roasted garlic. Served with polenta with chives. Finished with fresh herbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
|Jumbo Prawn Cocktail
|$21.00
Wild-caught jumbo prawns served on a bed of organic mixed greens with house-made cocktail sauce and fresh lemon.