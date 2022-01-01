Prime ribs in Lahaina
Lahaina restaurants that serve prime ribs
Leilani's on The Beach
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|ADD more Slow Roasted Prime Rib, 1 pound slice
|$49.00
|Double R Ranch Signature Prime Rib
|$41.00
Hawaiian salt rubbed, slow roasted all day, 14 oz. traditional hand carved, mashed potatoes
|Prime Rib Brunch for two
|$99.00
Fresh pineapple chunks & strawberries, house baked macadamia nut cinnamon buns with tropical cream cheese frosting, choice of a Caesar or signature salad, 16 ounce cut of Double R ranch prime rib with au jus and horseradish cream, choice of fried rice or roasted breakfast potatoes.
Kimo's Maui
845 Front Street, Lahaina
|Prime Rib, Molokini cut (14 oz.)
|$41.00
The finest Double R Ranch Signature Beef, slow roasted, house made au jus, horseradish cream, mashed potatoes
|Prime Rib, Kimo's Bone In (40 oz. cut)
|$79.00
This is the "Kimo's Bone In BIG cut" of the the finest Double R Ranch beef with housemade aujus, horseradish cream and mashed potatoes.