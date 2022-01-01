Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Lahaina

Lahaina restaurants
Lahaina restaurants that serve prime ribs

Leilani's on The Beach

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

No reviews yet
Takeout
ADD more Slow Roasted Prime Rib, 1 pound slice$49.00
Double R Ranch Signature Prime Rib$41.00
Hawaiian salt rubbed, slow roasted all day, 14 oz. traditional hand carved, mashed potatoes
Prime Rib Brunch for two$99.00
Fresh pineapple chunks & strawberries, house baked macadamia nut cinnamon buns with tropical cream cheese frosting, choice of a Caesar or signature salad, 16 ounce cut of Double R ranch prime rib with au jus and horseradish cream, choice of fried rice or roasted breakfast potatoes.
More about Leilani's on The Beach
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kimo's Maui

845 Front Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (8188 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib, Molokini cut (14 oz.)$41.00
The finest Double R Ranch Signature Beef, slow roasted, house made au jus, horseradish cream, mashed potatoes
Prime Rib, Kimo's Bone In (40 oz. cut)$79.00
This is the "Kimo's Bone In BIG cut" of the the finest Double R Ranch beef with housemade aujus, horseradish cream and mashed potatoes.
More about Kimo's Maui

