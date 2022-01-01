Ravioli in Lahaina
The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
700 Office Road, Kapalua
|Lobster Ravioli w/Tomato, Caper, and Vodka Cream Sauce
|$41.00
Pureed Maine lobster filled ravioli w/ Parmigiano-Reggiano, fresh basil and ricotta cheees. Dressed in our San Marzano tomato and Ocean vodka sauce with a touch of cream. Finished with lemon and capers.
|Organic Spinach & Parmesan Ravioli
|$29.00
Sautéed in our house-made basil pesto. Finished with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, fresh herbs. Served with crostini.
|Smoked Organic Chicken & Mozzarella Ravioli
|$34.00
Ravioli filled with smoked chicken and mozzarella. House-made marinara sauce sautéed with fresh herbs, cherry tomatoes. Finished with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with crostini.
Hula Grill Kaanapali
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Wild Mushroom & Spinach Ravioli
|$29.00
Sauteed Maui grown oyster mushroom and heirloom spinach, garlic white wine pan sauce, lomi lomi tomato, spiced macadamia nuts