Ravioli in Lahaina

Lahaina restaurants
Lahaina restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

700 Office Road, Kapalua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli w/Tomato, Caper, and Vodka Cream Sauce$41.00
Pureed Maine lobster filled ravioli w/ Parmigiano-Reggiano, fresh basil and ricotta cheees. Dressed in our San Marzano tomato and Ocean vodka sauce with a touch of cream. Finished with lemon and capers.
Organic Spinach & Parmesan Ravioli$29.00
Sautéed in our house-made basil pesto. Finished with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, fresh herbs. Served with crostini.
Smoked Organic Chicken & Mozzarella Ravioli$34.00
Ravioli filled with smoked chicken and mozzarella. House-made marinara sauce sautéed with fresh herbs, cherry tomatoes. Finished with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with crostini.
More about The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
Hula Grill Kaanapali image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Kaanapali

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (17619 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Mushroom & Spinach Ravioli$29.00
Sauteed Maui grown oyster mushroom and heirloom spinach, garlic white wine pan sauce, lomi lomi tomato, spiced macadamia nuts
More about Hula Grill Kaanapali
Kimo's Maui image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kimo's Maui

845 Front Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (8188 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Mushroom & Spinach Ravioli$27.00
Vegan raviolis, fire roasted tomatoes, roasted beets & seasonal vegetables, basil & macadamia nuts, garlic chardonnay both
More about Kimo's Maui

