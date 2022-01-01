Shrimp tacos in Lahaina
Lahaina restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Maui Tacos- Napili Plaza
Maui Tacos- Napili Plaza
5095 Napilihau Street, Lahaina
|WikiWiki Shrimp Taco (1)
|$8.75
SHRIMP, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, MANGO SALSA
More about Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha - 157 Kupuohi St Suite J1
Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha - 157 Kupuohi St Suite J1
157 Kupuohi St Suite J1, Lahaina
|POPPER SHRIMP TACOS
|$16.00
Fried shrimp on a bed of our house slaw, topped with pickled red onions, micro greens, and a drizzle of our homemade popper sauce.