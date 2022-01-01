Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Lahaina

Lahaina restaurants
Lahaina restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Maui Tacos- Napili Plaza

5095 Napilihau Street, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
WikiWiki Shrimp Taco (1)$8.75
SHRIMP, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, MANGO SALSA
More about Maui Tacos- Napili Plaza
Item pic

 

Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha - 157 Kupuohi St Suite J1

157 Kupuohi St Suite J1, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
POPPER SHRIMP TACOS$16.00
Fried shrimp on a bed of our house slaw, topped with pickled red onions, micro greens, and a drizzle of our homemade popper sauce.
More about Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha - 157 Kupuohi St Suite J1

