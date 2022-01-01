Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Lahaina

Lahaina restaurants
Lahaina restaurants that serve tacos

Maui Brewing Company

4405 Honoapiilani Hwy #217, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Taco plate$23.00
3 grilled fish tacos, pico de gallo, spicy baja sauce
More about Maui Brewing Company
Leilani's on The Beach

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Fish Tacos$23.00
Voted Maui's Best Fish Tacos!
Cajun rubbed, roasted tomatillo aioli, cheddar & jack cheese, shaved cabbage, chili de arbol salsa, fresh tortilla chips, choice of flour or corn for your tacos
Kalua Pork Tacos$19.00
Slow roasted all natural pork, tomatillo aioli, cheddar & jack cheese, shaved cabbage, chili de arbol salsa, chips, choice of flour or corn tortillas
More about Leilani's on The Beach
Maui Tacos - Napili Plaza

5095 Napilihau Street, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HH Taco$3.25
Kids Taco$5.95
GROUND BEEF, CHEESE/SWEET CHIPS AND A DRINK
FISH TACOS COMBO$16.25
FISH, CABBAGE, CILANTRO/JALAPENO AIOLI AND PICO
More about Maui Tacos - Napili Plaza
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Kaanapali

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (17619 reviews)
Takeout
Poke Tacos$21.00
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flakes, avocado, wasabi aioli
Fish Tacos$23.00
Herb grilled fresh fish, lahaina made flour tortillas, cilantro jalapeno aioli, tortilla chips, chipotle salsa
More about Hula Grill Kaanapali
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kimo's Maui

845 Front Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (8188 reviews)
Takeout
Kalua Pork Tacos$17.00
Slow cooked kalua pork, shredded cabbage, tomatillo aioli, pickled red onions, cilantro, mango bbq sauce, tortilla chips
Fish Tacos$23.00
Fresh fish, citrus herb grilled, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted tomatillo aioli, tortilla strips
More about Kimo's Maui
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Betty's Beach Cafe

505 Front St, Lahaina

Avg 3.8 (1432 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Tacos$19.00
2 flour tortillas filled with grilled mahi mahi, lettuce, cilantro, tomatoes and green onions, served with pinto beans and
Betty’s homemade salsa
More about Betty's Beach Cafe
Duke's Maui

130 kai malina parkway, lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Korean Street Tacos$21.00
Kalbi marinated steak, cooked medium, salsa verde, cabbage, onions, cilantro, chips & salsa
Poke Tacos$21.00
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli
More about Duke's Maui
Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha

157 Kupuohi St Suite J1, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH TACOS$21.00
(3) Fresh Organic Tortillas, Fresh Local Fish, Maui Slaw, Cilantro, Lime, Mango Salsa.
More about Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha

