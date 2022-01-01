Tacos in Lahaina
Lahaina restaurants that serve tacos
Maui Brewing Company
4405 Honoapiilani Hwy #217, Lahaina
|Fish Taco plate
|$23.00
3 grilled fish tacos, pico de gallo, spicy baja sauce
Leilani's on The Beach
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Fresh Fish Tacos
|$23.00
Voted Maui's Best Fish Tacos!
Cajun rubbed, roasted tomatillo aioli, cheddar & jack cheese, shaved cabbage, chili de arbol salsa, fresh tortilla chips, choice of flour or corn for your tacos
|Kalua Pork Tacos
|$19.00
Slow roasted all natural pork, tomatillo aioli, cheddar & jack cheese, shaved cabbage, chili de arbol salsa, chips, choice of flour or corn tortillas
Maui Tacos - Napili Plaza
5095 Napilihau Street, Lahaina
|HH Taco
|$3.25
|Kids Taco
|$5.95
GROUND BEEF, CHEESE/SWEET CHIPS AND A DRINK
|FISH TACOS COMBO
|$16.25
FISH, CABBAGE, CILANTRO/JALAPENO AIOLI AND PICO
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Kaanapali
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Poke Tacos
|$21.00
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flakes, avocado, wasabi aioli
|Fish Tacos
|$23.00
Herb grilled fresh fish, lahaina made flour tortillas, cilantro jalapeno aioli, tortilla chips, chipotle salsa
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Kimo's Maui
845 Front Street, Lahaina
|Kalua Pork Tacos
|$17.00
Slow cooked kalua pork, shredded cabbage, tomatillo aioli, pickled red onions, cilantro, mango bbq sauce, tortilla chips
|Fish Tacos
|$23.00
Fresh fish, citrus herb grilled, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted tomatillo aioli, tortilla strips
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Betty's Beach Cafe
505 Front St, Lahaina
|Grilled Mahi Tacos
|$19.00
2 flour tortillas filled with grilled mahi mahi, lettuce, cilantro, tomatoes and green onions, served with pinto beans and
Betty’s homemade salsa
Duke's Maui
130 kai malina parkway, lahaina
|Korean Street Tacos
|$21.00
Kalbi marinated steak, cooked medium, salsa verde, cabbage, onions, cilantro, chips & salsa
