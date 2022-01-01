Go
Laid Back Burger Shack

Welcome to Laid Back Burger Shack! We are small family owned restaurant located in Florence, Ms. We use only 100% fresh ground beef that is prepared daily. All burgers are cooked medium well or medium upon request. Everything is cooked to order.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

200 S Church St • $$

Avg 4.9 (216 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Apple Pie$2.50
Fried to perfection
Single Laid Back$7.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle
Fried Chicken Basket$11.00
3 hand-battered tenders served with fries and Texas toast
Hamburger Steak$11.00
2 patties served with grilled onions and fries smothered in brown gravy with Texas toast
Single Bacon Cheddar$8.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle, bacon, and cheddar cheese
Kid Burger Combo$6.00
Burger, fries, and a small drink
Single Varner$8.00
BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, bacon and cheddar cheese on a sourdough bun
Fries$2.50
Perfectly seasoned French Fries fried to perfection
Philly Cheese Steak$11.00
Chopped sirloin, mayo, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, and pepper jack cheese on a sourdough bun
Onion Rings$4.50
Fresh cut onion slices seasoned, battered, and fried to perfection
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

200 S Church St

Florence MS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
