Laid Back Burger Shack
Welcome to Laid Back Burger Shack! We are small family owned restaurant located in Florence, Ms. We use only 100% fresh ground beef that is prepared daily. All burgers are cooked medium well or medium upon request. Everything is cooked to order.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
200 S Church St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
200 S Church St
Florence MS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Ichiban Bistro & Go - Pearl
Spacious & sleek offering sushi, Chinese dishes & more amid contemporary Asian decor. Come in and enjoy!
Mugshots Grill & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Godfrey's Caribbean Fusion
Come on in and enjoy!
Terry Mercantile Steak Company
Come on in and enjoy!