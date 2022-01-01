Laidrey, LLC
Ethically Sourced, Meticulously Roasted, Freshly Brewed
18600 Ventura Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
18600 Ventura Blvd.
Tarzana CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Magpies Softserve
Magpies is a chef driven soft serve dessert shop. We make all of our dairy and vegan Softserve, Softserve Pies and Toppings in house and change flavors weekly.
Louisiana famous Fried Chicken - Tarzana
Come in and enjoy!
Greco's Gyros
Come in and enjoy!