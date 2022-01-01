Go
Laidrey, LLC

Ethically Sourced, Meticulously Roasted, Freshly Brewed

18600 Ventura Blvd.

Popular Items

Vanilla Latte$4.50
Our house made vanilla syrup
Latte$4.25
Double espresso with 10 oz steamed foam milk. // can be iced
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Cold Brew
Pour Over$7.00
Mocha$4.50
Double espresso, 10 oz steamed foam milk, and scandanavian organic chocolate syrup (V, GF) // can be iced
Maple Oat Latte$5.80
Drip Coffee
Single Origin: Norma Valetina, Washed — Colombia Huila - Flavors include dark chocolate with a nuttiness similar to walnut. Its creamy texture allows for a smooth mouth-feel. It is versatile and its flavors are pronounced with all brew systems.
Matcha Latte
Avo Toast$14.50
Avocado, Olive oil, Lemon, sea salt, arugula, pickled onion, sliced radish, topped with zaatar sprinkle, and feta cheese, chili flakes optional – served on BREAD (optional egg $2.00 extra)
Location

18600 Ventura Blvd.

Tarzana CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
