Laili Restaurant
Afghani Mediterranean Fusion Restaurant in Downtown Santa Cruz
Open Wednesday-Saturday, for take out and delivery only from 4pm-8pm.
101B Cooper St
101B Cooper St
Santa Cruz CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
