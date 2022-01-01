Go
Laili Restaurant

Afghani Mediterranean Fusion Restaurant in Downtown Santa Cruz
Open Wednesday-Saturday, for take out and delivery only from 4pm-8pm.

101B Cooper St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Roasted Cauliflower$14.00
Roasted cauliflower in a tomato ginger sauce, served with chickpeas, basmati rice, and a chopped cucumber tomato salad
Apricot Chicken Flatbread$12.50
Thin Flatbread with apricot chutney base, parmesan cheese, chicken, mint, dates, and pomegranate sauce
Chicken Kabob$15.00
Chicken Kabobs with basmati rice and side salad/veggies
Filet Mignon Kabob$21.00
Filet Mignon Kabobs with basmati rice and side salad/veggies
Mediterranean Plate$9.00
Comes with our Naan.
Platter consisting of our hummus, tabbouleh, babaghanoush, and tzatziki yogurt
Aushak$9.00
Leek dumplings served with chard, lentils, and a garlic yogurt
Pomegranate Eggplant$16.00
Eggplant sauteed with a pomegranate sauce, served with basmati rice, chard, and a garlic yogurt
Kadoo Boranee$9.00
Comes with Naan.
Butternut Squash served with a garlic yogurt.
Kids Chicken Kabob$7.50
Naan
Location

101B Cooper St

Santa Cruz CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
