Laird’s BBQ Pit

4827 Savannah Highway

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Hush Puppies$1.50
BBQ Pork Dinner$9.50
Fried Chicken Salad
Cheeseburger$5.99
Wings$6.95
Chicken Pieces
Sweet Tea$1.49
Gizzards
Chef Salad

Location

North SC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
