La Jambe Shaw

Charcuterie, Fromagerie, Vin

CHEESE

1550 7th Street NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese & Charcuterie$39.00
chef's choice, comes with condiments and fresh baguette
Baguette$4.50
Bordeaux Superieur Chateau Cazenove 2010$29.00
Previously $56. Full bodied with a lush and elegant mouth feel. Taste of black cherries and silky finish. Bordeaux - Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon
Mushroom Rillette$14.00
Marinated oyster mushrooms, cured egg yolk, Worcestershire, lavash cracker
Smashed Potatoes$14.00
Confit fingerling potatoes, horseradish crema, pickled mustard seed, crispy prosciutto
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1550 7th Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

