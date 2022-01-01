Go
Toast

La Joie

C'est la joie!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1500 E Whitestone Blvd Suite 200 • $$

Avg 4.7 (151 reviews)

Popular Items

Seafood Gumbo$16.00
crab, shrimp, andouille
Bread$7.00
Boudin Balls$10.00
Grilled Cheese$8.00
Shrimp n Grits$24.00
gulf shrimp, tasso ham, smoked cheddar, smoked blue corn grits
Butternut Bisque$14.00
crab, corn, cream, herb butter
Catfish Po'Boy$14.00
fried catfish, tomato, lettuce, house remoulade
Beignets$11.00
french donuts, caramel, seasonal fruit jam, sugar
Duck Gumbo$12.00
duck, andouille
Lobster Mac n Cheese$28.00
jumbo lump crab, bechamel, breadcrumbs
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1500 E Whitestone Blvd Suite 200

Cedar Park TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Curry Pizza House

No reviews yet

We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you’ll love to eat and makes you feel great.

Jack Allen's Kitchen

No reviews yet

a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders

PhoNatic

No reviews yet

Substitute zucchini noodles to make your pho even healthier!!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston