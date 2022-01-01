Lake Bluff restaurants you'll love
More about inovasi
SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
inovasi
28 E Center Ave, Lake Bluff
|Popular items
|Malbec, Bodega Calle "Alberti 154" 2018
|$17.00
The Bodega Calle Alberti 154 Malbec is a wonderful wine. Medium plus body and soft tannin make this Malbec very approachable and easy going. Bursting with cherry and red Currant this wine pleases every Malbec drinker.
|Chardonnay, Ferrari Carano 2018
|$21.00
This Chardonnay delights with aromas of citrus, pear, vanilla, graham cracker and buttercream perfectly balanced by vibrant, rich ﬂavors of baked apple, apricot, cinnamon and hazelnut. Lingering creamy and toasted oak notes round out the ﬁnish. The classic California Chardonnay!
|Sauvignon Blanc, Les Bouffant Moreux Sancerre 2018
|$26.00
Moreux’s “Les Bouffants” comes from a parcel of limestone soil covered
with rocks. This stony vineyard yields an aromatic wine of great minerality. Fresh nose with hints of citrus, melon, fig and floral notes. Round on the palate, full and lively. The finish is crisp and invigorating, with notes of citrus, very refreshing.
More about jdR Wine & Beer
CHEESE
jdR Wine & Beer
49 E Scranton Ave, Lake Bluff
|Popular items
|2019 Belle Glos "Las Alturas" Single Bottle
|$38.00
Deep garnet in color with an aromatic medley of black cherry, marionberry, ripe plum and a hint of anise. Dark fruit on the palate with flavors of wild berries, caramelized oak and cacao nibs complemented by subtle notes of vanilla, cedar and a hint of lavender and forest floor. Rich and unrestrained, this wine’s abundant fruit is beautifully balanced by firm acidity and layers of red and black fruit.
|Cremant, Varichon & Clerc "Blanc de Blancs"
|$14.00
This sparkling Cremant is absolutely georgeous. A mouth filling mousse gives this wine excellent body, while presenting toasted brioche and lemon curd. The palate is elegant, longlasting and well balanced between freshness and fruit.
More about Forest Greens Juice Bar
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Forest Greens Juice Bar
123 North Waukegan Rd., Lake Bluff
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Gluten Free Bread, Avocado, Salt, Lime
Choice of Hardboiled Egg, Tomato, Microgreens or Hemp Seeds
Additional items (can be added for cost)- Hardboiled Egg, Tomato, Microgreens or Hemp Seeds
|very berry
coconut milk, acai, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry
topped with homemade granola, strawberry, blueberry, honey, coconut
|KALE YEAH!
coconut water, lemon juice, avocado, kale, mango, pineapple
More about Bonk
Bonk
77 E Scranton Ave, Lake Bluff
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH 6"
|$7.00
Create your own amazing combination with thousands of possible sandwiches. The flavor is truly yours!
|SOUP & 1/2 SANDWICH W/CHIPS
|$12.00
Build your own Half Sandwich, and choose from any soup, plus add a bag of chips!
|BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH 12"
|$12.00
Create your own amazing combination with thousands of possible sandwiches. The flavor is truly yours!
More about The Otherdoor
The Otherdoor
30 E Center Ave, Lake Bluff
|Popular items
|BURRITO
|$10.95
Flour tortilla, comes with rice and beans, any filling, any toppings, choice of salsa
|GF BOWL
|$10.95
Gluten Free. Comes with rice and beans (choose to sub lettuce), fillings, toppings, choice of salsa
|GF TACOS, CORN TORTILLAS - 3
|$9.95
Gluten Free. Corn tortilla, any filling, any toppings, choice of salsa
More about Puck's
Puck's
715 Rockland Road, Lake Bluff
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$5.00
|Boneless Medium
|$24.00
|Bone-in Piece, Medium
|$24.00
More about Half & Half Pizza Co.
Half & Half Pizza Co.
77 East Scranton Avenue, Lake Bluff