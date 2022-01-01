Lake Bluff restaurants you'll love

Lake Bluff restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lake Bluff

Lake Bluff's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Lake Bluff restaurants

inovasi image

SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

inovasi

28 E Center Ave, Lake Bluff

Avg 4.6 (1768 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Malbec, Bodega Calle "Alberti 154" 2018$17.00
The Bodega Calle Alberti 154 Malbec is a wonderful wine. Medium plus body and soft tannin make this Malbec very approachable and easy going. Bursting with cherry and red Currant this wine pleases every Malbec drinker.
Chardonnay, Ferrari Carano 2018$21.00
This Chardonnay delights with aromas of citrus, pear, vanilla, graham cracker and buttercream perfectly balanced by vibrant, rich ﬂavors of baked apple, apricot, cinnamon and hazelnut. Lingering creamy and toasted oak notes round out the ﬁnish. The classic California Chardonnay!
Sauvignon Blanc, Les Bouffant Moreux Sancerre 2018$26.00
Moreux’s “Les Bouffants” comes from a parcel of limestone soil covered
with rocks. This stony vineyard yields an aromatic wine of great minerality. Fresh nose with hints of citrus, melon, fig and floral notes. Round on the palate, full and lively. The finish is crisp and invigorating, with notes of citrus, very refreshing.
More about inovasi
jdR Wine & Beer image

CHEESE

jdR Wine & Beer

49 E Scranton Ave, Lake Bluff

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Malbec, Bodega Calle "Alberti 154" 2018$17.00
The Bodega Calle Alberti 154 Malbec is a wonderful wine. Medium plus body and soft tannin make this Malbec very approachable and easy going. Bursting with cherry and red Currant this wine pleases every Malbec drinker.
2019 Belle Glos "Las Alturas" Single Bottle$38.00
Deep garnet in color with an aromatic medley of black cherry, marionberry, ripe plum and a hint of anise. Dark fruit on the palate with flavors of wild berries, caramelized oak and cacao nibs complemented by subtle notes of vanilla, cedar and a hint of lavender and forest floor. Rich and unrestrained, this wine’s abundant fruit is beautifully balanced by firm acidity and layers of red and black fruit.
Cremant, Varichon & Clerc "Blanc de Blancs"$14.00
This sparkling Cremant is absolutely georgeous. A mouth filling mousse gives this wine excellent body, while presenting toasted brioche and lemon curd. The palate is elegant, longlasting and well balanced between freshness and fruit.
More about jdR Wine & Beer
Forest Greens Juice Bar image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Forest Greens Juice Bar

123 North Waukegan Rd., Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$9.00
Gluten Free Bread, Avocado, Salt, Lime
Choice of Hardboiled Egg, Tomato, Microgreens or Hemp Seeds
Additional items (can be added for cost)- Hardboiled Egg, Tomato, Microgreens or Hemp Seeds
very berry
coconut milk, acai, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry
topped with homemade granola, strawberry, blueberry, honey, coconut
KALE YEAH!
coconut water, lemon juice, avocado, kale, mango, pineapple
More about Forest Greens Juice Bar
Bonk image

 

Bonk

77 E Scranton Ave, Lake Bluff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH 6"$7.00
Create your own amazing combination with thousands of possible sandwiches. The flavor is truly yours!
SOUP & 1/2 SANDWICH W/CHIPS$12.00
Build your own Half Sandwich, and choose from any soup, plus add a bag of chips!
BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH 12"$12.00
Create your own amazing combination with thousands of possible sandwiches. The flavor is truly yours!
More about Bonk
The Otherdoor image

 

The Otherdoor

30 E Center Ave, Lake Bluff

Avg 4.3 (389 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BURRITO$10.95
Flour tortilla, comes with rice and beans, any filling, any toppings, choice of salsa
GF BOWL$10.95
Gluten Free. Comes with rice and beans (choose to sub lettuce), fillings, toppings, choice of salsa
GF TACOS, CORN TORTILLAS - 3$9.95
Gluten Free. Corn tortilla, any filling, any toppings, choice of salsa
More about The Otherdoor
Puck's image

 

Puck's

715 Rockland Road, Lake Bluff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.00
Boneless Medium$24.00
Bone-in Piece, Medium$24.00
More about Puck's
Restaurant banner

 

Half & Half Pizza Co.

77 East Scranton Avenue, Lake Bluff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Half & Half Pizza Co.
