Chili in Lake Bluff
Lake Bluff restaurants that serve chili
More about Forest Greens Juice Bar
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Forest Greens Juice Bar
123 North Waukegan Rd., Lake Bluff
|Keto Chili
Bison, Tomato, Cauliflower, Onion, Garlic, Green Chiles, Worcestershire Sauce, Chili Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Salt, Pepper, Bay Leaf, Beef Broth
|Buffalo Chili
Bison, Pinto Beans, Tomato, Onions, Garlic, Green Pepper, Ancho Chili, Poblano Peppers, Thyme, Chili Powder, Cumin, Cacao, Salt, Black Pepper, Beef Broth
|Paleo Sweet Potato Chili
Turkey, Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Veggie Broth, Carrots, Sweet Potato, Bay Leaves, Thyme, Salt, Black Pepper, Chili Powder, Oregano, Red Pepper Flakes
More about Bonk
Bonk
77 E Scranton Ave, Lake Bluff
|TEXAS CHILI
|$7.00
no beans... made with locally farmed beef, onions, garlic, 3 different chile peppers, tomatoes, and other spices.