Chili in Lake Bluff

Lake Bluff restaurants
Lake Bluff restaurants that serve chili

Forest Greens Juice Bar image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Forest Greens Juice Bar

123 North Waukegan Rd., Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Keto Chili
Bison, Tomato, Cauliflower, Onion, Garlic, Green Chiles, Worcestershire Sauce, Chili Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Salt, Pepper, Bay Leaf, Beef Broth
Buffalo Chili
Bison, Pinto Beans, Tomato, Onions, Garlic, Green Pepper, Ancho Chili, Poblano Peppers, Thyme, Chili Powder, Cumin, Cacao, Salt, Black Pepper, Beef Broth
Paleo Sweet Potato Chili
Turkey, Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Veggie Broth, Carrots, Sweet Potato, Bay Leaves, Thyme, Salt, Black Pepper, Chili Powder, Oregano, Red Pepper Flakes
More about Forest Greens Juice Bar
Bonk image

 

Bonk

77 E Scranton Ave, Lake Bluff

No reviews yet
Takeout
TEXAS CHILI$7.00
no beans... made with locally farmed beef, onions, garlic, 3 different chile peppers, tomatoes, and other spices.
More about Bonk
Puck's image

 

Puck's

715 Rockland Road, Lake Bluff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Fries$8.00
More about Puck's

