Chocolate chip cookies in Lake Bluff

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Forest Greens Juice Bar
123 North Waukegan Rd., Lake Bluff
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$4.95
GF Flour, Almond Flour, Vanilla, Egg, Sugar, Almond Milk, Butter, Baking Soda, Chocolate Chips, Salt
|Raw Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$10.00
Almond Flour, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Salt, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips, Honey
