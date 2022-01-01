Chopped salad in Lake Bluff
Duffer's Pub
950 N Western ave, Lake Forest
|Chopped Salad
|$15.95
Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Chicken, Swiss cheese and Salami
DONATI'S PIZZA
205 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff
|Lake Forest Chopped Salad
|$12.95
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Chicken, Bacon and Provolone cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
|Vernon Hills Chopped Salad
|$12.95
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Cabbage, Onion, Cucumber, Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Walnuts and Craisins. We recommend Honey Mustard dressing with this one.
|North Shore Chopped Salad
|$12.95
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Craisins, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pasta elbows, Chicken and Applewood bacon.