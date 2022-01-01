Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Lake Bluff

Lake Bluff restaurants
Lake Bluff restaurants that serve chopped salad

Duffer's Pub

950 N Western ave, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$15.95
Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Chicken, Swiss cheese and Salami
More about Duffer's Pub
DONATI'S PIZZA

205 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lake Forest Chopped Salad$12.95
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Chicken, Bacon and Provolone cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
Vernon Hills Chopped Salad$12.95
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Cabbage, Onion, Cucumber, Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Walnuts and Craisins. We recommend Honey Mustard dressing with this one.
North Shore Chopped Salad$12.95
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Craisins, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pasta elbows, Chicken and Applewood bacon.
More about DONATI'S PIZZA

