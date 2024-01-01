Nachos in Lake Bluff

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Duffer's Pub

950 N Western ave, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carnitas Nachos$18.00
Homemade chips topped with our homemade slow cooked carnitas, fresh jalapeño, pico de gallo and lettuce. Topped with cheddar cheese, chihuahua cheese and sour cream. Served with house made guacamole on the side.
More about Duffer's Pub
Consumer pic

 

Tacos El Norte - Lake Bluff

303 North Waukegan Road, Lake Bluff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$9.99
chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeños (may add protein)
Fajita Nachos$13.99
chips topped with refried beans, grilled fajitas veggies, melted cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream
More about Tacos El Norte - Lake Bluff

