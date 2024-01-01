Nachos in Lake Bluff
Lake Bluff restaurants that serve nachos
More about Duffer's Pub
Duffer's Pub
950 N Western ave, Lake Forest
|Carnitas Nachos
|$18.00
Homemade chips topped with our homemade slow cooked carnitas, fresh jalapeño, pico de gallo and lettuce. Topped with cheddar cheese, chihuahua cheese and sour cream. Served with house made guacamole on the side.
More about Tacos El Norte - Lake Bluff
Tacos El Norte - Lake Bluff
303 North Waukegan Road, Lake Bluff
|Nachos
|$9.99
chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeños (may add protein)
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.99
chips topped with refried beans, grilled fajitas veggies, melted cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream