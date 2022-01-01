Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Lake Bluff
/
Lake Bluff
/
Pretzels
Lake Bluff restaurants that serve pretzels
Bonk
77 E Scranton Ave, Lake Bluff
No reviews yet
PRETZEL CRUNCH CHOCOLATE BAR
$3.95
More about Bonk
Puck's - 715 Rockland Road
715 Rockland Road, Lake Bluff
No reviews yet
Mini Pretzels
$8.00
More about Puck's - 715 Rockland Road
