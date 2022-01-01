Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin cheesecake in Lake Bluff

Go
Lake Bluff restaurants
Toast

Lake Bluff restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake

inovasi image

SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Inovasi

28 E Center Ave, Lake Bluff

Avg 4.6 (1768 reviews)
Takeout
CARAMELIZED PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE$12.00
Sables cookie crumble, roasted peanut, sesame, spiced butterscotch
More about Inovasi
Forest Greens Juice Bar image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Forest Greens Juice Bar - 123 N. Waukegan Rd.

123 North Waukegan Rd., Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin 'Cheesecake'$4.75
Cashews, Pumpkin, Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Spice (Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Clove, Allspice), Vanilla, Coconut Oil, Salt, Pecans, Almond Flour, Dates
More about Forest Greens Juice Bar - 123 N. Waukegan Rd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Bluff

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pork Belly

Cookies

Pretzels

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cookie Dough

Map

More near Lake Bluff to explore

Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

No reviews yet

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1468 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (710 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston