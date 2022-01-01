Pumpkin cheesecake in Lake Bluff
Lake Bluff restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake
More about Inovasi
SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Inovasi
28 E Center Ave, Lake Bluff
|CARAMELIZED PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE
|$12.00
Sables cookie crumble, roasted peanut, sesame, spiced butterscotch
More about Forest Greens Juice Bar - 123 N. Waukegan Rd.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Forest Greens Juice Bar - 123 N. Waukegan Rd.
123 North Waukegan Rd., Lake Bluff
|Pumpkin 'Cheesecake'
|$4.75
Cashews, Pumpkin, Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Spice (Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Clove, Allspice), Vanilla, Coconut Oil, Salt, Pecans, Almond Flour, Dates